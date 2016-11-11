Lewis Hamilton fastest in early practice for Brazilian GP

6:23 Shawn and Sean Show: Predictions for the Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs Pause

0:57 3 shot in Merced, suspect in standoff with police

2:48 Colfax ends Hilmar's season

9:23 The Modesto Bee's Pigskin Postgame Wrap

19:39 Donald Trump’s full election night victory speech

2:17 Four El Capitan High athletes celebrate signing day

3:38 Highlights of Merced's 44-22 win over Beyer

1:26 SRC's Ellie Ann Vander Dussen on Knights' semifinal win

4:28 Shawn and Sean Show: Taking a look at the high school football playoff brackets