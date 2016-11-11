Lewis Hamilton fastest in early practice for Brazilian GP

Lewis Hamilton was fastest in the first practice for the Brazilian Grand Prix on Friday, edging Mercedes teammate Nico Rosberg.
Hamilton needs to win on Sunday to push the season-title chase to the last race in two weeks in Abu Dhabi.
Rosberg can claim his first Formula One title if he wins on Sunday, which would deprive Hamilton of a chance for his fourth driver's title.
Rosberg leads Hamilton by 19 points in the season standings through 19 of 21 races.
Max Verstappen of Red Bull was 0.096 seconds behind Hamilton, and Rosberg trailed by 0.230 on the hilly Interlagos course.
The track was dry on Friday, but rain was in the forecast for the weekend.
