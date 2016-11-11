ACC Now Podcast: Is this the last season for Krzyzewski at No. 1 Duke?

The News & Observer’s Joe Giglio joined our new ACC Now Podcast for its first episode, a season preview looking at the top teams in the Atlantic Coast Conference, including Duke, North Carolina, Virginia, Louisville, Syracuse and N.C. State — and a surprising take on which of the league’s Hall of Fame basketball coaches might retire after the 2016-17 season.
Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski, North Carolina’s Roy Williams, Louisville’s Rick Pitino and Syracuse’s Jim Boeheim are all members of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
“I think this is it for (Duke’s) Mike Krzyzewski,” Giglio said. “... What is there left for him, seriously? He’s got five titles, three Olympic gold medals, he already owns the all-time wins records, he’s not going to catch (former UCLA coach) John Wooden for Final Fours or championships and he has a guy in place who has done really great work for him and would be a great successor.”
The conversation also touched on Boston College’s chances of ending its lengthy conference losing streak, the ACC’s chances of getting 10 or more teams into the NCAA tournament. The 2016-17 college basketball season tips Friday with 13 of the ACC’s 15 teams in action.
