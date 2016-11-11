Johnson's 21 points lead Marquette past Vanderbilt 95-71

Jajuan Johnson had 21 points, Luke Fischer scored 18 and Marquette spoiled Vanderbilt coach Bryce Drew's debut with a 95-71 victory in the opening game of the Veterans Classic at the Navy Academy on Friday night.
Haanif Cheatham added 15 points and Sam Hauser finished with 14 points for the Golden Eagles, who shot 39 of 74 (53 percent) from the field.
A 3-pointer by Cheatham capped a 23-4 run and Marquette led 62-44 with10:56 remaining in the game. Vanderbilt struggled to make shots and a jumper by Matthew Fisher-Davis, who had 12 points, ended a more than five-minute scoring drought.
The Golden Eagles controlled the run of play the rest of the way. A steal and dunk by Johnson provided a 72-48 lead and set off a celebration on Marquette's bench.
Drew formerly coached at his alma mater Valparaiso, where he led the program to two NCAA tournaments in five years. However, his new team struggled against the Golden Eagles, who made 13 3-pointers.
The Commodores got their only lead of the game, 40-39, on a baseline jumper by Noah Cressler with 25 seconds left in the half.
Luke Kornet led Vanderbilt with 15 points.
BIG PICTURE
Vanderbilt: Kevin Stallings, who left to take the job at Pittsburgh, was the winningest coach in Commodores' history. So, Drew will face some pressure to be competitive in his first season. The 7-foot-1 Kornet is already showing he can be a force at both ends of the court.
Marquette: The Golden Eagles must fill the void for the loss of Henry Ellenson, one of the program's most highly touted recruits who left after one season for the NBA. Coach Steve Wojciechowski has deep, quick lineup that overwhelmed Vanderbilt.
UP NEXT
Vanderbilt: The Commodores face a tough test in their home opener Tuesday against cross-town rival Belmont, which is the preseason favorite to win the Ohio Valley Conference.
Marquette: The Golden Eagles play their home opener Monday against Howard, whose athleticism should provide a solid test.
