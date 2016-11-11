Altman gets 7-year contract extension worth $18.45 million

Oregon men's basketball coach Dana Altman has a new seven-year contract worth $18.45 million that will keep him with the Ducks through 2022-23.
Altman has led Oregon to six straight seasons with 20 or more wins, and four straight appearances in the NCAA Tournament.
Last season the Ducks won a school-record 31 games and went on to win both the Pac-12 regular season and tournament titles. Awarded a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament for the first time, Oregon advanced to the Elite Eight.
Oregon, ranked No. 5 in the preseason AP Top 25, was to open the season at home Friday night against Army. Altman's record with Oregon heading into this season is 154-64.
Arriving in Eugene after 16 years at Creighton, Altman is one of just six active coaches with 19 straight winning seasons. He is a three-time Pac-12 Coach of the Year.
Comments