Ogunbowale's 30 leads No. 1 Irish to 107-47 win over CMU

Arike Ogunbowale scored 19 points in the first half and finished with a career-high 30 to lead Notre Dame to a 107-47 victory over Central Michigan in the Preseason WNIT tournament Friday night as the Fighting Irish started a season ranked No. 1 for the first time.
The Irish, who were ranked No. 1 for six weeks when they won the national championship in 2001, scored the first 15 points, hitting 6-of-7 shots while the Chippewas were 0-of-4 with two turnovers and no rebounds. The Irish made 76 percent of their shots in the first quarter to open a 35-9 lead. They extended the lead to 56-20 at halftime and 81-28 at the end of the third quarter.
Ogunbowale made 12-of-13 shots, including all five 3-pointers, to pace the Irish, who hit 62 percent of their shots.
