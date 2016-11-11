Tim Howard hurts right leg playing for US

U.S. goalkeeper Tim Howard injured his right leg during Friday night's World Cup qualifier against Mexico and was replaced by Brad Guzan late in the first half.
Howard, who just regained the starting job from Guzan, was hurt while taking a goal kick about 35 minutes in. He was down on the field for 2 minutes while trainers worked with him, and he remained in the match. But after making a save in the 38th, he signaled to the bench that he needed to be replaced.
Howard, 37, started for the U.S. at the last two World Cups. He took a one-year sabbatical after the 2014 tournament and alternated with Guzan when he returned, and Guzan started at this year's Copa America.
While Howard is playing regularly for Colorado, the 32-year-old Guzan hasn't appeared for Middlesbrough since August.
