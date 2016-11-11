Denver, North Dakota skate to 1-1 tie

North Dakota lost another third-period lead as Denver rallied to tie the Fighting Hawks 1-1 Friday in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference.
Skating 3-on-3 in the second overtime, Shane Gersich scored with 1:32 left to give the Hawks the extra point.
Sixth-ranked UND (5-3-2, 0-2-1-1 NCHC) took a 1-0 lead on Cole Smith's goal at 1:05 of the third period.
But Henrik Borgstrom scored for Denver (6-2-1, 2-0-1-0) at 14:47 to tie the game and force overtime.
Neither team scored in the 5-on-5 overtime.
Denver goalie Tanner Jaillet made 29 saves, while Cam Johnson stopped 24 for North Dakota.
After starting the season 5-0-0, UND is 0-3-2 in its last five.
