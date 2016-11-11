Stark shines in debut, helps Murray St top Illinois St 73-70

Jonathan Stark made a 3-pointer with 1.5 seconds left, lifting Murray State to a 73-70 win over Illinois State in the season opener for both teams on Friday night.
Paris Lee's layup for the Redbirds tied it at 70-all with seven seconds left. Stark brought the ball up the court and pulled up off the dribble, shooting over Tony Wills' outstretched left hand at the top of the key for the winner.
Stark, a transfer from Tulane who sat out the 2015-16 season according to NCAA transfer rules, finished with 19 points, including nine in the final 1:29.
Trailing 64-60 with 1:54 left, Stark's 3-pointer made it 64-63. His 3-point play with 20 seconds left gave Murray State a 69-68 lead.
Murray State made 9 of 18 from 3 in the second half after a 3-of-15 performance in the first.
Deontae Hawkins had 14 points and 15 rebounds for Illinois State. Terrell Miller Jr. scored 23 points for the Racers.
