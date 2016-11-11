North Dakota State beats Arkansas State 76-66 behind Miller

Paul Miller scored 24 points on 8-of-12 shooting, Dexter Werner added 16 points and North Dakota State held off a late Arkansas State run to win 76-66 in Friday night's season opener.
A.J. Jacboson scored 12 points and grabbed nine rebounds for the Bison, who outshot the Red Wolves 50 percent to 40 percent from the field and made 29 of 42 free throws (69 percent).
Trailing 40-34 at halftime, Arkansas State rallied to a 48-47 lead on a layup by Jahmiah Simmons before the Bison surged ahead on a 19-0 run. The Red Wolves pulled to within 67-62 after Donte Thomas' layup with 1:11 left, but North Dakota State's Khy Kabellis made nine free throws down the stretch to help clinch it.
Devin Carter scored 15 points for Arkansas state and Thomas made 10 assists.
Comments