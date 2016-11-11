Hofstra rallies in second half to edge Coppin State 74-72

Eli Pemberton scored 20 points and grabbed four boards as Hofstra rallied in the second period to edge Coppin State 74-72 in a season opener for both teams on Friday night.
Pemberton was 7 of 12 from the field including four 3-pointers for the Pride. Deron Powers added 12 points with four rebounds and five assists. Rokas Gustys had 10 points and led the team with 23 rebounds.
Desure Buie sank a 3-pointer midway through the second half to tie it 50-50 after Hofstra trailed 36-28 at halftime. Pemberton hit a 3 to give the Pride a 69-66 advantage with 2:26 to play and they held on for the win.
Hofstra led 23-19 with 8:12 to play in the first half but Coppin State went 17-5 after that to lead 36-28 at the break.
Joshua Treadwell led the Eagles with 25 points and eight rebounds.
