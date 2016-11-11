UNC Wilmington beats Claflin 110-64

Chris Flemmings had 28 points, C.J. Bryce added 23 and UNC Wilmington opened the season with a 110-64 win over Division II Claflin on Friday night.
Flemmings — the preseason Colonial Athletic Association player of the year — was 8 of 9 from the floor and made all nine free throws to match a career high.
Ambrose Mosley added 16 points, Denzel Ingram had 15 and Devontae Cacok finished with a career-high 14. The Seahawks led 62-22 at the break and cruised through the second half.
UNCW made 41 of 80 (51.2 percent) from the field, including 12 of 24 from 3-point range.
Austin Lawton and Benjamin Williams had 11 points each for the Panthers.
