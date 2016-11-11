Alabama pulls away early in 2nd half, beats Coastal Carolina

Corban Collins scored 15 points and Alabama opened the second half on a 20-5 run and cruised to a 70-53 victory over Coastal Carolina on Friday night.
Collins made three 3-pointers and was 6 of 6 from the line. Riley Norris had 14 points and Dazon Ingram added 11 for the Crimson Tide, who shot just 3 of 10 from 3-point range in the first half, but finished 10 of 26 from beyond the arc.
Colton Ray-St Cyr had 13 points and Elijah Wilson chipped in 12 points to lead Coastal Carolina.
Coastal Carolina led 33-27 at halftime. Norris's layup gave Alabama a 39-38 lead four minutes into the second half. Jimmie Taylor split a pair of free throws to cap the 20-5 run and the Crimson Tide led 47-38. Collins scored five points during the stretch.
Ingram's 3-pointer made it 60-48 with 4:43 remaining.
