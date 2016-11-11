Dawson, Chen combine for 29, Liberty beats Cairn Univ. 81-53

John Dawson and Ray Chen combined for 29 points as Liberty opened the season with an 81-53 victory over Division III Cairn University.
Dawson made 3 of 4 from beyond the arc to total 15 points and Chen hit 3 of 4 field goal attempts and made all six free throw attempts for 14. Ryan Kemrite and Caleb Homesley had nine points apiece.
The Flames started hot, hitting 48 percent of their field goals in the first half, and made 57.7 percent in the second half as they finished making 30 of 57 attempts. Cairn was held to 19 of 52 shooting.
The Flames went on a 10-1 run midway of the second half to open a 21-9 lead and led 39-27 at the break. They won the second half 42-26.
Zachary Dolton hit 6 of 11 from long range to total 29 points for the Highlanders.
