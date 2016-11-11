Lottich gets 1st win, Valparaiso beats Southern Utah 79-65

Alec Peters had 23 points and eight rebounds, Shane Hammink added 15 points and Valparaiso beat Southern Utah 79-65 on Friday night for coach Matt Lottich's first victory.
Lottich, who spent the last three seasons on the Valpo sidelines as an assistant coach, is the first head coach of the Crusaders without the last name Drew in nearly 30 years.
Max Joseph had a career-high 13 points and six rebounds for Valparaiso. Peters was 13 of 14 from the free-throw line as the Crusaders went 33 for 37.
Valparaiso went on an 11-0 run in the first half to take a 17-13 lead.
Randy Onwuasor hit 4 of 6 3-pointers, made 9 of 13 free throws and scored 35 points for Southern Utah. Ivan Madunic had 13 points and six rebounds.
Valparaiso led 40-28 at the half, but Madunic scored Southern Utah's first eight points of the second half to pull to 42-36.
