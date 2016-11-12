Big Mack effort carries Maine past Stony Brook, 27-21

Josh Mack ran for 147 yards and the winning touchdown and Dan Collins threw for two more as Maine held off Stony Brook in the second half for a 27-21 victory Saturday.
The Black Bears (6-4, 5-2 Colonial) built a 20-0 lead in the first half and Mack added a 21-yard dash to make it 27-0 midway through the third.
Donald Liotine got the Seawolves (5-5, 4-3) on the board with a 1-yard run in the third quarter and added a 50-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter.
Travon Reid-Segure picked off a Collins pass and ran it back 12 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter.
Collins was 16 of 24 for 156 yards while Mack carried 39 of the 49 times the Black Bears ran the football.
Liotine carried eight times for 94 yards for Stony Brook, which managed just 67 yards through the air.
