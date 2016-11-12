Idaho bowl eligible after 47-14 win over Texas St

Matt Linehan threw for 336 yards and a touchdown as Idaho scored the final 33 points of the game to beat Texas State 47-14 on Saturday to become bowl eligible.
The Vandals (6-4, 4-2 Big Sky), who went to bowls in 1998 and 2009, have allowed 27 points in its last two games after surrendering 36 per game in their first eight.
Linehan threw a 6-yard score to Trent Cowan to tie the game at 7 in the first.
Tyler Jones then found Thurman Morbley on a 48-yard TD pass just more than a minute later before Tueni Lupeamanu scored the first of his two touchdowns tie it at 14.
In the second period, Denzal Brantley scored from 2-yards out, and eight minutes later, Isaiah Saunders ran for a 24-yard score to make it 28-14.
Jones was 12-for-16 passing with 175 yards for the Bobcats.
The Vandals outgained Texas State (2-7, 0-5) 490-175 in total yards.
