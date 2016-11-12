Edwin lifts Kent State past Cleveland State in OT 79-74

Jimmy Hall scored 19 points to go with a career-high 18 rebounds and Deon Edwin got 10 of his 12 points in overtime as Kent State stopped a Cleveland State rally for a 79-74 win Saturday.
Trailing 69-68 in overtime, Kent State (1-0) got a 7-0 run fueled by Edwin — two layups and a 3-pointer — to put the Golden Flashes on top for good with 1:06 left. Edwin also had a jumper to open the scoring in OT and closed out the extra period with a free throw to seal it.
Mitch Peterson added 17 points and Danny Pippen had 13 for Kent State, which controlled the boards 41-28.
Cleveland State (0-1) trailed by as much as 21 but rallied to force overtime on a 3-pointer from Jamarcus Hairston to tie it at 66 at the end of regulation.
Bobby Word's 17 points led four Vikings in double figures.
Comments