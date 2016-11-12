EKU ties program record with 67-30 win over Austin Peay

Daryl McCleskey Jr. ran for 109 yards and three touchdowns and Eastern Kentucky put up enough points to tie 91-year-old school record in a 67-30 win over Austin Peay on Saturday night.
Eastern Kentucky (3-7, 2-5 Ohio Valley) led 39-14 going into the break and, with four second-half TDs, tied the single-game record for points scored set in 1925 against Morehead State.
McCleskey's first touchdown made it 25-0 with 11:31 left in the second quarter. Kentel Williams returned the ensuing kickoff 97 yards to put the Governors on the board.
Tyler Swafford was 15 of 26 for 182 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions for the Colonels. Eastern Kentucky ran for 346 yards and six touchdowns with Ralph Patton, Jared Sanders and Henry Enyenihi also scoring.
Williams ran 19 times for 176 yards and a touchdown for Austin Peay (0-10, 0-8), and JaVaughn Craig added 55 yards and two TDs on the ground.
Comments