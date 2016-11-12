Saturday's best

STARS
—Jalen Hurts passed for career highs of 347 yards and four TDs, and rushed for 100 yards in less than three quarters in top-ranked Tide's 51-3 rout of Mississippi State.
—DeShaun Watson, Clemson, threw for an ACC record 580 yards and three TDs in the third-ranked Tigers' 43-42 loss to Pittsburgh.
—J.T. Barrett, Ohio State, accounted for four TDs to help the sixth-ranked Buckeyes rout Maryland 62-3.
—Derrius Guice, LSU, rushed for a career-high 252 yards to lead the No. 19 Tigers to a 38-10 win over Arkansas.
—Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma, passed for 300 yards and two TDs and ran for another score to help the No. 9 Sooners defeat No. 25 Baylor 45-24.
—Noah Johnson, Alcorn State, threw for seven TDs and 285 yards on 12 completions in a 61-7 win over Mississippi Valley State.
—Quinton Flowers, South Florida, accounted for five TDs and 473 yards in a 49-42 win over Memphis.
—Joshua Dobbs, Tennessee, accounted for 370 yards and five TDs as the Vols defeated Kentucky 49-36.
—Brandon Radcliff, Louisville, rushed for 141 yards and three TDs to help the No. 5 Cardinals roar past Wake Forest 44-12.
—Kurt Palandech, UNLV, accounted for 409 yards and four TDs in a 69-66 win over Wyoming.
—Alex Jeske, Dayton, accounted for 377 yards and six TDs in a 59-31 victory over Marist.
— Lenard Tillery, Southern, rushed for 245 yards on 29 carries in a 44-34 win over Prairie View A&M.
—lijah Ibitokun-Hanks, Albany, ran for a program-record 298 yards and three TDs in a 36-25 win over New Hampshire.
—Chris Walker, Cornell, ran for 230 yards and three TDs in a 42-40 win over Columbia.
—Tarik Cohen, North Carolina A&T, ran for 221 yards and two TDs in a 45-14 win over Delaware State.
—Thomas Koufie, Louisiana-Monroe, set a school record with five TDs and ran for 201 yards in a 37-23 win over Georgia State.
---
PLAYOFF SHAKEUP
Top-ranked Alabama easily won its game. The other three at the top of the College Football Playoff rankings all lost.
This is where the season gets interesting.
Chris Blewitt made a 48-yard field goal with six seconds left as the Panthers stunned No. 3 Clemson 43-42 for the first playoff shakeup game.
Later on Saturday, Sam Darnold threw for 287 yards and two touchdowns in a 26-13 win over No. 4 Washington , helping the Trojans snap the Huskies' 12-game winning streak.
Then No. 4 Michigan went down, losing 14-13 to Iowa on Keith Duncan's 33-yard field goal as time expired.
In case that wasn't enough, No. 8 Texas A&M, No. 9 Auburn and No. 14 Virginia Tech all lost, too.
---
HURTS LEADS TIDE
Alabama coach Nick Saban held a film session with Jalen Hurts this week to point out a few things to his young quarterback.
Hurts was clearly paying attention.
The freshman passed for career highs of 347 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 100 yards in less than three quarters in No. 1 Alabama's 51-3 rout of Mississippi State. It put on display the potential of a passing game that had lately seemed the closest thing to a weakness for the Crimson Tide.
The win — coupled with Auburn's surprising loss at Georgia — also meant Alabama clinched the SEC West title.
Hurts' prolific performance wiped out any concerns that the Tide would have a letdown after a bruising win at No. 19 LSU. Instead, Hurts turned in his best game and the defense denied Mississippi State the end zone on nine trips across midfield.
Hurts is the first Alabama player to have 300 yards passing and 100 yards rushing in the same game, and he was flirting with both those milestones by halftime.
---
NUMBERS
12-Years since Oregon last had a losing record . The Ducks are 3-7 after a 52-27 loss to Stanford.
23-Games of Rhode Island's road losing streak before beating Elon 44-14.
59-Career rushing touchdowns by Fordham's Chase Edmonds , breaking the Patriot League record.
67-Points by Eastern Kentucky in its win over Austin Peay, matching a 91-year-old school record .
---
KEY INJURIES
No. 4 Washington and No. 25 Baylor lost key players to injuries.
Baylor quarterback Seth Russell is expected to miss the rest of the season after severely dislocating his left ankle during Saturday's 45-24 loss to No. 9 Oklahoma.
Replays of the gruesome injury showed his foot pointing straight to the side instead of forward. Russell missed much of last season after breaking a bone in his neck.
Washington linebacker Azeem Victor was carted off the field with his right leg stabilized after going down with an injury in the second quarter against Southern California.
Victor's leg twisted awkwardly as he helped stop USC's Justin Davis on a routine running play. Victor stayed down and medical staff for Washington rushed out to attend to him. His leg was placed in an air cast and he was sitting up in the cart as he was driven off the field.
---
MOUNT UNION'S STREAK ENDS
Mount Union's 112-game, NCAA record-setting winning streak is over.
Anthony Moeglin threw a 24-yard, go-ahead touchdown pass to William Woods with 39 seconds left, lifting John Carroll to a 31-28 win over the Purple Raiders.
The Division III powerhouse hadn't lost since Oct. 22, 2005, when a setback to Ohio Northern ended a 110-game winning streak that also lasted longer than a decade.
Comments