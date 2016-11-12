Lappin, Palmieri lead Devils to 4-2 win over Sabres

With a four game road trip looming, the New Jersey Devils knew how important two back-to-back, home-and-home sets would be. Kyle Quincey said the team's goal was to win all four games.
New Jersey went out and did just that.
Nick Lappin and Kyle Palmieri scored in the second period to lead the Devils to a 4-2 victory over the Sabres on Saturday night, beating Buffalo for the second straight night. Earlier in the week, New Jersey beat Carolina twice in three nights.
"When you look at the wins, it's a combination of very good effort by the players, making smart decisions, making right decisions, making good plays, playing with passion, playing with purpose and having some mental toughness," Devils coach John Hynes said. "I think when you look at this past week we've had those things more times than not, and that's why we've been able to find a way to win."
Quincey and John Moore also scored for the Devils, and Cory Schneider stopped 21 shots. Taylor Hall, Adam Henrique and Damon Severson had two assists each.
Marcus Foligno and Matt Moulson scored for the Sabres, who have lost four straight. Robin Lehner finished with 23 saves.
Lappin gave the Devils a 2-1 lead at 6:11 of the second as he took a pass from Hall on a 2-on-1 and fired a shot past Lehner for his second career goal.
"He's one of the most skilled players in the league so when I see him get the puck there I have a pretty good feeling it's going to end up on my stick if he's passing it," Lappin said. "I was just waiting for it and he made a great play and I was able to get it in."
Palmieri made it 3-1 from the right circle with 8:47 left in the second for his third of the season. The goal withstood a video review after the Sabres challenged for an offside call.
Moore's shot off a pass from Henrique on a 2-on-1 trickled by Lehner 6 1/2 minutes into the third to give the Devils a three-goal cushion.
The goal came during 4-on-4 play. Buffalo's Evander Kane was sent to the penalty box for hooking Vernon Fiddler at 5:32. However, the Devils' power play was short-lived as Severson was whistled for cross-checking the Sabres' Johan Larsson 42 seconds later.
Moulson capped the scoring at 9:43 of the third period with William Carrier getting his first NHL point on the play.
Quincey scored his first goal with New Jersey for a 1-0 lead 4:01 into the game as his slap shot from right in front of the blue line found the back of the net.
The Sabres tied it 3:41 into the second period as Brian Gionta picked off a pass by Jacob Josefson and found Folingo, who had a clear path to the goal.
"We had that push back, we were able to tie it up and when they are able to stop the momentum and create one of their own," Brian Gionta said. "It's tough.
NOTES: The Devils went 0 for 4 on power play, extending their streak to 20 straight man-advantage situations without a goal. ... New Jersey signed its third-round draft pick, 19-year-old forward Brandon Gignac, to a three-year, entry level contract. Gignac has five goals and 11 assists through 14 games with the QMJHL's Shawinigan Cataractes this season. ... The Devils acquired Petr Straka from the Flyers for a conditional seventh round pick in the 2017 or 2018 NHL Draft. Straka will report to Albany (AHL). ... The Devils wore camouflage jerseys in warm-ups for Military Appreciation Night. ... This was the second of three games the teams will play this season. The final game is Feb. 6 at Prudential Center. ... This was the second of the Sabres' league-high 19 back-to-back sets this year.
UP NEXT
Buffalo: At St. Louis on Tuesday night.
New Jersey: At Dallas on Tuesday night.
