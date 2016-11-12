Harris scores 24, UTEP beats Louisiana College 88-54

Omega Harris had four 3-pointers and scored 24 points on Saturday night and UTEP opened the season with an 88-54 win over Louisiana College.
UTEP trailed by a basket with 7:54 left in the first half and then outscored Louisiana College 43-12 over a 14-minute stretch that spanned both halves. The run ended with 16 straight points capped by Kelvin Jones' jumper, making it 65-34 with 13:43 left in the game.
Dominic Artis had eight points, nine rebounds and 13 assists and Terry Winn added 15 points. Harris was 9 of 14 from the field, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range, and the Miners shot 54.8 percent overall while holding the Wildcats to 30 percent shooting.
Taylan Grogan led Louisiana College with 13 points and Steve Evans had 12 points and 11 rebounds.
Paul Thomas grabbed 11 boards for UTEP, which had a 52-29 edge on the glass.
