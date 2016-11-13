Swiss downhill skier Beat Feuz sidelined by facial paralysis

World championships bronze medalist Beat Feuz could miss the opening Alpine World Cup speed races after suffering facial paralysis during training.
Switzerland's ski team says Feuz was diagnosed with nerve problems on the right side of his face at the University of Colorado hospital in Denver.
The team says the 29-year-old Feuz had similar symptoms for two weeks as a teenager, and his rehabilitation is "difficult to assess."
World Cup speed races start with a downhill and a super-G on Nov. 26-27 at Lake Louise, Canada.
The circuit then moves to Beaver Creek, Colorado, where Feuz took downhill bronze at the 2015 worlds.
Feuz had top-5 finishes in six straight downhills last season, including victory at St. Moritz. The Swiss course stages the next world championships in February.
