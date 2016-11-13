Djokovic wins opening match at ATP finals, beats Thiem in 3

Novak Djokovic won his opening match at the ATP finals, rallying to beat Dominic Thiem 6-7 (10), 6-0, 6-2 Sunday.
The second-ranked Serb, who has a chance to reclaim the No. 1 ranking at the O2 Arena next weekend, won nine of 10 games after losing the first set in a tiebreaker. And even that was close.
Thiem had his first set point at 6-3 in the tiebreaker, but he double-faulted twice and then put a backhand into the net to make it 6-6.
Djokovic had a chance, too, leading 9-8. But he couldn't close it out with Thiem serving. The Austrian finally won it on his seventh set point with a forehand winner.
After that, it was just about all Djokovic.
