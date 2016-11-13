Cuban prospect Gurriel gets $22M, 7-year deal with Blue Jays

Lourdes Gurriel Jr., the younger brother of Houston Astros infielder Yulieski Gurriel, has agreed to a $22 million, seven-year contract with the Toronto Blue Jays.
According to the Blue Jays, the 23-year-old, primarily a shortstop and center fielder, hit .344 with 17 doubles, 10 homers and 59 games in 2015, the last of his six seasons in Cuba's Serie Nacional.
Gurriel became a free agent in August. His contract agreement was announced Saturday.
Yulieski Gurriel agreed to a $47.5 million, five-year contract with the Astros in July. The 32-year-old made his big league debut Aug. 21.
