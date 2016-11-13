Switzerland perfect in WCup qualifying, beats Faeroes 2-0

Switzerland kept its 100 percent record in a World Cup qualifying group on Sunday, though labored in beating the Faeroe Islands 2-0.
Goals in each half from recalled forward Eren Derdiyok and captain Stephan Lichtsteiner were enough on a rain-swept evening.
With its fourth straight win, the Swiss provisionally went six points ahead of European champion Portugal which hosted Latvia in a later match.
Hungary went above Portugal into provisional second place in Group B with a 4-0 win over visiting Andorra.
Switzerland has seemed to ease off since opening its program with impressive wins against its two closest rivals.
Still, the Swiss were seldom threatened and also struck the frame of the goal in each half against visitors who lost 6-0 at home to Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal last month.
Derdiyok showed high-class technique to open the scoring in the 27th minute, taking a long lofted ball from Valon Behrami with a controlling first touch. He then struck a low left-foot shot past goalkeeper Gunnar Nielsen.
It was the 11th goal of Derdiyok's 56-match international career which has only rarely fulfilled the 28-year-old forward's early promise.
Admir Mehmedi's shot struck a post in the 78th five minutes before Lichtsteiner sealed the three points. The veteran right-back advanced deep into the penalty area to meet left-back Ricardo Rodriguez's cross with a bouncing header.
Hungary captain Balazs Dzudzsak created first-half goals for 37-year-old Zoltan Gera and Adam Lang in Budapest against Andorra. Adam Gyursco and Adam Szalai added late goals.
Hungary has seven points from four matches, and next travels to play Portugal in March. Then, Switzerland will be favored to beat Latvia at home.
Comments