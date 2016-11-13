Fort Wayne beats Division III-member Kenyon 117-60

Mo Evans made five 3-pointers and scored 28 points, Bryson Scott had 17 points, and Fort Wayne beat Division III-member Kenyon 117-60 on Sunday.
Charles Ruise Jr. added 15 points for Fort Wayne (1-1) and Brent Calhoun had seven points, nine rebounds and six assists. Evans went over the 1,000-point mark for his career.
Fort Wayne jumped out to a 59-21 halftime lead and cruised. The Mastodons topped the 100-point mark twice last season — including a 126-95 win over Purdue-North Central.
The Mastodons hit 61.5 percent of their shots (40 of 65), including 11 of 20 3-pointers, and sank 26 of 28 free-throw attempts.
Matt Shifrin made 4 of 6 3-pointers to lead Kenyon with 18 points. The Lords were just 19-of-64 from the field (29.7 percent) and turned it over 18 times.
Comments