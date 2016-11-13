Iowa hits 18 3-pointers, shoots past Savannah State, 116-84

Brady Ellingson scored 21 of his career-high 23 points in the first half, Cordell Pemsl added 18 points and nine rebounds and Iowa breezed to a 116-84 win over Savannah State on Sunday.
The Hawkeyes (2-0) made a school-record 18 3-pointers and led by at least 20 points the entire second half. Iowa's 116 points are the most in Fran McCaffery's six seasons as coach and tied for the seventh most in program history.
Troyce Manassa had 14 points and 11 rebounds for Savannah State (0-2), which committed 20 turnovers.
Tyler Cook scored 14 points and Peter Jok had 13 for the Hawkeyes.
Iowa's bench scored 76 points — led by Ellingson, who was used sparingly last season. Ellingson hit 7 of 9 shots, including 4 of 6 3-pointers.
Iowa's 43 3-point attempts were also a school record.
The Hawkeyes have won 39 of their last 40 non-conference home games.
BIG PICTURE
Iowa: Pemsl wasn't the most prolific recruit in Fran McCaffery's freshman class, but he's clearly going to be a factor off the bench for Iowa. At 6-foot-8 and 250 pounds, Pemsl is strong, but he has a great handle around the rim. Pemsl made all seven of his field goal tries and converted four and-one opportunities.
Savannah State: The Tigers have allowed 113 and 116 points in their first two games. They mixed up man and zone defenses against Iowa — neither were very effective. Savannah State had the best scoring defense in the MEAC last season, but it lost four starters from that team.
UP NEXT
Iowa faces its first real challenge of the season on Thursday against Seton Hall (2-0) as part of the Big Ten- Big East series.
Savannah State plays Middle Georgia State in its home opener on Thursday before another tough test at Memphis next weekend.
