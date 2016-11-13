Mark Scheifele has shootout winner, Jets beat Kings 3-2

Mark Scheifele scored the deciding goal in a shootout to give the Winnipeg Jets a 3-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday.
Patrik Laine also beat Peter Budaj in the shootout, and Dwight King scored against the Jets' Connor Hellebuyck.
The Jets are 3-0-1 in their last four games and 8-7-2 overall. The Kings have lost three straight to drop to 7-8-1.
Kings forward Kyle Clifford was called for a boarding major in the first period for a hit that sent Jets forward Kyle Connor into the boards head-first. Adam Lowry and Marko Dano took advantage with power-play goals.
Connor left for the dressing room, but returned for the second period.
Tanner Pearson scored in the first period for Los Angeles, and defenseman Tom Gilbert tied it midway through the third. Kings forward Jordan Nolan took out a defender in the corner and skated alone around the back of the net before sending a pass to Gilbert out front.
Los Angeles took a power play into overtime after Scheifele was called for tripping with 1:28 left. The Kings also finished overtime with the man advantage when Laine was called for tripping with 37 seconds left.
Hellebuyck and Budaj each made 27 saves.
NOTES: Winnipeg scratched injured defenseman Tyler Myers and forward Alexander Burmistrov. ... The Kings were without injured captain Anze Kopitar and goalie Jeff Zatkoff.
UP NEXT:
Los Angeles: The Kings end their five-game trip in Colorado on Tuesday night.
Winnipeg: The Jets host Chicago on Tuesday night.
