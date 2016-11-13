Jason Line, Jerry Savoie wins NHRA season titles

Jason Line won the Pro Stock season title and Jerry Savoie took the Pro Stock Motorcycle crown Sunday in the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series' season-ending Auto Club NHRA Finals.
Line wrapped up his third season championship when he reached the semifinals, were he lost to teammate Greg Anderson. Line finished the season with a career-high eight wins in 14 final-round appearances in his Chevy Camaro.
He also won season titles in 2006 and 2011.
"It's been a great year and thanks to all of our competitors. They kept us honest and made us work hard right to the end," Line said. "I have to thank all the Summit guys, Ken Black, and all of them. It has been an incredible season and I can't believe I didn't actually mess it up. It is such an honor to be up here. We have had a great car all year. Greg and I have had probably the two best cars all year. If it had ended any other way, I would have been disappointed."
Savoie earned his first career Pro Stock Motorcycle championship when he advanced to the semifinals. The Suzuki rider never led the points standings until he secured the title.
"I went to church this morning and the word was encouragement and to get encouraged from the people that inspire you," said Savoie, who won two races and had four runner-ups. "I want to thank everybody, especially the fans. Without these guys, this would not be possible; you make our dreams come true, and those guys are my family."
Doug Kalitta won the Top Fuel event title, Tommy Johnson Jr. topped the Funny Car field, Anderson won in Pro Stock, and Matt Smith in Pro Stock Motorcycle.
Ron Capps wrapped up the Funny Car title Saturday, and Antron Brown took the Top Fuel crown in the last event in Las Vegas.
