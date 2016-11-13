Penn State pulls away from Duquesne, 82-74

Lamar Stevens scored 24 points, Tony Carr added 20, Mike Watkins netted 15 and Penn State beat Duquesne 82-74 on Sunday.
Mike Lewis II led Duquesne (0-2) with 19 points and Darius Lewis scored 12 for the Dukes who have lost 12 of their last 14 dating to Feb. 6.
An unremarkable first half that ended with Penn State up 33-29 gave way to a back-and-forth second. The teams swapped the lead six times before Penn State (1-1) went ahead for good on a Julian Moore slam dunk that made it 54-53 with 10:57 left.
The Nittany Lions made 48 percent of their field goals, hit 6 of 7 from long range in the second half and closed out the game with a 28-21 run.
Carr led the team with seven rebounds.
THE BIG PICTURE
Duquesne: With just two starters back and having lost more than 71 percent of their scoring from last season's 17-17 squad, the Dukes remain a work in progress.
They'll have plenty of opportunities to find chemistry as they continue the busiest opening month in school history. Duquesne will play six games in the next 15 days to cap an 8-game November.
Penn State: Pat Chambers' objective with an equally young team is to play hard and fast and worry about cleaning up mistakes later. They had plenty to correct after a error-filled opening half led to a loss against Albany on Friday.
More importantly, Penn State needed to address those concerns in a bounce-back that gave Chambers a chance to reinforce his message with a positive tone.
UP NEXT
Duquesne hosts St. Francis (Pa.) (0-1) on Wednesday.
Grand Canyon (0-1) visits Penn State on Tuesday.
Comments