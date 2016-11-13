Minnesota's Long injures Achilles during loss to Washington

The Minnesota Vikings lost left tackle Jake Long to a potentially season-ending Achilles tendon injury during Sunday's 26-20 loss to the Washington Redskins.
It was tough day for the Vikings. They also lost linebacker Eric Kendricks to a hip injury and cornerback Xavier Rhodes was evaluated for a concussion.
The Chicago Bears lost the right side of their offensive line in the first half of a 36-10 loss to Tampa Bay. Guard Kyle Long left with an ankle injury and tackle Bobby Massie suffered a concussion. Defensive lineman Will Sutton left early in the third quarter with an ankle injury.
Tampa Bay's starting left guard Kevin Phamphile did not play because he is still in concussion protocol.
Philadelphia cornerback Nolan Carroll left late in the first half after sustaining a concussion in the Eagles' 24-15 win over Atlanta. Falcons cornerback Desmond Trufant, running back Tevin Coleman and tight end Jacob Tamme sat out with injuries. Eagles left guard Allen Barbre missed his second straight game.
Kansas City cornerback Phillip Gaines left with a neck injury in the third quarter of the Chiefs' 20-17 win over Carolina. Panthers kicker Graham Gano was forced to handle punting duties in the first quarter after Andy Lee injured his hamstring. Gano's first punt since 2010 went for 42 yards but he struggled while trying to pin the Chiefs inside the 20.
Green Bay lost two players in the first five minutes of its 47-25 loss to Tennessee to ankle injuries. Both linebacker Jake Ryan and starting right guard T.J. Lang were questionable to return before being ruled out early in the third quarter. Also, Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari hurt a knee and was replaced by rookie Jason Spriggs late in the third quarter.
Dallas tight end Geoff Swaim left with a pectoral injury and did not return in the Cowboys' 35-30 win over Pittsburgh. Steelers backup linebacker Steven Johnson left with an ankle injury in the first quarter.
San Diego cornerback Brandon Flowers left late in the third quarter of his team's 31-24 loss to Miami and was being evaluated for a concussion. Miami defensive end Mario Williams left with an ankle injury.
