Defensive lineman dismissed by Oregon following arrest

2:01 Daniel Guerrero on LB's dramatic playoff win Pause

0:57 3 shot in Merced, suspect in standoff with police

5:51 Hillary Clinton formally accepts historic nomination for president

0:44 Stanislaus County deputy killed in Hughson

2:38 Good Attendance is Critical

0:26 Nov. 14 supermoon is closest moon to Earth since 1948

1:22 Family of missing Merced girls pleads for help

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

3:18 Scheidt, Gilliam and Warren talk about Merced's playoff win over Beyer