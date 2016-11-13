Defensive lineman dismissed by Oregon following arrest

Oregon defensive lineman Austin Maloata has been dismissed from the team after he was arrested early Sunday.
Maloata was booked into Lane County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving and possession of a controlled substance. The arrest was first reported by Oregon's student newspaper, the Daily Emerald.
Police say Maloata ran a red light and collided with another vehicle about 1:48 a.m. On Saturday the Oregon Ducks fell 52-27 to Stanford at Autzen Stadium.
Maloata, a junior who has played in eight games this season, is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 29.
