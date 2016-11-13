US women close year with a 5-0 win over Romania

Crystal Dunn, Christen Press, Morgan Brian and Samantha Mewis scored to help the U.S. women's team beat Romania 5-0 on Sunday night in their final game of the year.
The Americans finished the year 22-0-3, scoring 91 goals and conceding 10.
An own goal in the 20th minute opened the scoring for the U.S. when Dunn's cross was chested into the net by Teodora Meluta. Dunn scored her 14th goal this year in the first minute of first-half stoppage time, sprinting past two defenders to take a pass from Press and put a shot between Roxana Oprea's legs.
Press made it 3-0 in the 55th minute, connecting with Tobin Heath on a give-and-go and scoring for the fourth consecutive game. Press had a hat trick Thursday night in San Jose in the Americans' 8-1 victory over Romania.
Brian scored on a penalty kick in the 88th minute and Samantha Mewis added a goal in the first minute of additional time.
Megan Rapinoe wasn't included on the U.S. roster for the second consecutive match.
