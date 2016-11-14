UEFA delays ruling in mysterious case of Finland player

UEFA says it has delayed a ruling in a mysterious disciplinary case centered on CSKA Moscow and Finland midfielder Roman Eremenko.
The Finnish football federation pulled Eremenko out of its squad on Oct. 6, saying he had been suspended for a month ahead of a UEFA hearing but without giving any details why.
That original 30-day suspension has since expired, but UEFA tells The Associated Press it has been extended to Nov. 19 and "the decision of the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body is expected to be announced by the end of this week."
The 29-year-old Eremenko has so far missed nine games, including two for CSKA in the Champions League and three World Cup qualifiers, all of which Finland lost by one goal.
Comments