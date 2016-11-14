Davis scores 37 as South Carolina beats Ohio State 92-80

Kaela Davis scored 37 points in her South Carolina debut and the No. 4 Gamecocks opened their season with a 92-80 win at seventh-ranked Ohio State on Monday.
Davis, a two-time All-ACC selection and the conference's leading scorer in 2014-15 for Georgia Tech before transferring and sitting out last season, scored seven points to help the Gamecocks go from a two-point lead to a 64-56 advantage in the third quarter.
Allisha Gray, a transfer from North Carolina, added 24 points for the Gamecocks, who beat the Buckeyes 88-80 at home to open last season. Alaina Coates had 10 points.
South Carolina led 67-59 after three periods but OSU opened the fourth with a pair of buckets before Davis responded with a field goal and a free throw to increase the advantage to 70-63 and the Gamecocks methodically increased the margin.
Kelsey Mitchell led Ohio State (1-1) with 27 points despite picking up two fouls in the first quarter. Sierra Calhoun had 18 points and Shayla Cooper 15.
The Gamecocks did their damage despite All-American A'ja Wilson scoring only five points. She picked up her third foul with 5:10 remaining in the third and the Gamecocks up 52-48 but she remained in the game, only to exit 40 seconds later on her fourth foul.
TIP-INS
South Carolina: The Gamecocks began their 43rd season and the ninth under coach Dawn Staley. They are 31-12 in openers, including 9-9 on the road. . South Carolina is one of two teams (UConn the other) to appear in every AP top five since the start of the 2014-15 season.
Ohio State: The three true freshmen - Jensen Caretti, Kiara Lewis and Tori McCoy - all played in the opening 89-69 win against Duquesne on Friday. . It was a busy night in Value City Arena. The OSU men played North Carolina Central University three hours after the women's game started at 6 p.m. ET. This was the women's first game in the building this season after playing Duquesne in nearby St. John Arena.
UP NEXT
South Carolina: The Gamecocks host Hampton on Sunday to start a three-game homestand.
Ohio State: The third of four straight home games is Wednesday vs. Cleveland State.
