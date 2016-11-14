Williams sends New Mexico past Houston Baptist 95-79

Tim Williams scored a career-high 31 points and had 11 rebounds in New Mexico's 95-79 defeat of Houston Baptist on Monday night.
Williams hit all but one of his 11 shots from the field and went 11-for-12 from the line while collecting his second double-double of the season for New Mexico (2-0). New Mexico outrebounded the Huskies 38-24.
Jalen Harris added 13 points for the Lobos.
New Mexico never trailed and it was briefly tied at 2. The Lobos gained control with a 14-2 midway through the first half, building a double-digit lead that it retained for the rest of the game.
Colter Lasher led Houston Baptist with 19 points. Four other Houston Baptist players also reached double figures.
BIG PICTURE: This may be a breakout season for junior small forward Sam Logwood. After scoring a career-high 20 in the opener, he followed that up with nine points and six rebounds. A lean, athletic player who has been known more for getting to the basket than his shooting touch, Logwood has displayed greater range, which would provide a third threat to help open up the floor for Williams and Elijah Brown.
The Huskies are still trying to find a go-to scorer as Lasher was the leading returning scorer at 10.5. He needed 17 shots to score his 19, but most of those came in garbage time.
UP NEXT: New Mexico is at home Friday against rival New Mexico State in the first of its two meetings. The Lobos have dominated the series of late, winning five of six games since Craig Neal took the New Mexico helm.
Houston Baptist is at home Friday against Dallas Christian.
