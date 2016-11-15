Bears place Long on injured reserve because of ankle injury

The Chicago Bears have placed star right guard Kyle Long on injured reserve because of an ankle injury.
The announcement on Tuesday comes two days after the three-time Pro Bowl lineman was taken from the field on a cart during a loss at Tampa Bay. And it's another big blow for a team that's 2-7 after losing to the Buccaneers.
Long was injured in the second quarter when Paul Lasike rolled up on his right ankle as he corralled a shovel pass from Jay Cutler. Long stayed down for several minutes while being tended to by medical personnel. He banged on the cart trying to fire up his team as he was taken from the field.
---
Online:
AP NFL website: http://www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP-NFL
Comments