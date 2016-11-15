Sports

November 15, 2016 6:02 PM

Boston College beats Maryland-Eastern Shore 73-57

By JIMMY GOLEN AP Sports Writer
BOSTON

Boston College snapped a 20-game losing streak on Tuesday night, getting 16 points from Jerome Robinson and 13 rebounds from Mo Jeffers to beat Maryland-Eastern Shore 73-57.

The Eagles (1-1) had not won since Dec. 30, 2015.

Bakari Copeland scored 14 points for the Hawks (0-3).

The Eagles lost 19 games to end the 2015-16 season — the entire Atlantic Coast Conference schedule and then one more game in the league tournament. They opened this season with a loss to Nicholls State on Friday night.

Copeland made the first basket of the game for the Hawks' only lead. It was tied 5-all before BC scored eight straight points. The Eagles went on an 8-1 run near the end of the first half to open a 39-27 lead.

A.J. Turner scored 13 points, and Connar Tava had 10 rebounds for BC.

Dontae Caldwell had 10 rebounds for the Hawks.

BIG PICTURE

Maryland-Eastern Shore: In the middle of a five-game road trip, the Hawks travel to Kansas, Colorado and Louisiana before returning home.

Boston College: The losing streak is over. The Eagles will try to pick up a couple of more wins on the non-conference schedule before resuming ACC play on Jan. 1 against Syracuse.

UP NEXT

Maryland-Eastern Shore: Plays at Wichita State on Sunday.

Boston College: Hosts Stony Brook on Sunday in the opening round of the Barclays Center Classic.

