November 15, 2016 9:08 PM

Bowling Green runs for 420 yards in 42-7 win over Kent St.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio

Donovan Wilson, Josh Cleveland and Fred Coppet each had least 100 yards rushing and combined for four touchdowns to help Bowling Green run past Kent State for a 42-7 win on Tuesday night.

It was the first time since 1978 that Bowling Green had three 100-yard rushers in the same game.

Wilson, who came in with 250 yards rushing this season, finished with a career-high 146 yards and two touchdowns. Cleveland added 131 yards and Coppet ran for 105.

BGSU (3-8, 2-5 Mid-American) had the ball for 40 minutes, 30 seconds - including two 16-play touchdown drives that helped the Falcons open a 21-0 lead.

Nick Holley hit Ernest Calhoun for a 56-yard touchdown to pull Kent State (3-8, 2-5) within 14 late in the first half, but Cleveland's 85-yard touchdown run — Bowling Green's longest play this season — provided the first of 21-straight point to close the game.

The Falcons finished with 597 total yards — including 420 yards rushing, their most since 1998. Kent State ran 22 times for nine yards.

