Stanford beats CS Northridge in Jerod Haase's home debut

Reid Travis scored 15 of his 19 points in the first half and Stanford made coach Jerod Haase a winner in his home debut with a 96-69 victory over Cal State Northridge on Tuesday night.
Haase, who began his college playing career at Bay Area rival Cal, came to Stanford after four seasons as coach at Alabama-Birmingham. He replaced Johnny Dawkins, who got Stanford to the NCAA Tournament just once in eight seasons.
Travis missed the final 22 games of last season with a stress fracture in his leg but has come out of the blocks fast. He had career highs of 24 points and 17 rebounds in the Cardinal's opening win over Harvard on Friday in Shanghai, China.
The 6-foot-8 junior made 6 of 9 shots from the field and converted 7 of 10 free throws, a big improvement from his 10-for-19 effort at the foul line vs. Harvard.
Marcus Sheffield added 17 points, Josh Sharma scored a career-high 15 and Dorian Pickets had 14 for Stanford (2-0).
Kendall Smith, who grew up an hour away from the Stanford campus, scored 17 points to lead CSUN (1-2).
BIG PICTURE
CSUN: On the heels of an encouraging performance in a 102-87 loss at No. 16 UCLA — a game that featured 14 lead changes — the Matadors gave the ball away 20 times and were outscored 28-5 off turnovers.
Stanford: The Cardinal made the long trek back from Shanghai, where it opened its season with an 80-70 win over Harvard, and showed little travel hangover. The Cardinal led by as many as 18 points in the first half and was up 31 points with less than 8 minutes left in the game.
UP NEXT
CSUN returns home to play Saturday against Northern Illinois, which puts its 2-0 record on the line Wednesday against Idaho before heading to California.
Stanford continues its three-game, weeklong homestand Thursday against Weber State, which dropped to 1-1 after a 69-68 loss at Pepperdine on Tuesday. Stanford better enjoy the home cooking while it can because it hits the road again for a Thanksgiving week tournament in Orlando, Florida beginning with a matchup vs. Miami on Nov. 24.
