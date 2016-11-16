Surdich on Bowling: McHenry Bowl Turkey Shoot on Nov. 18 in Modesto

Coming up Nov. 18 at 1 p.m. is McHenry Bowl’s annual Turkey Shoot, where all bowlers have a chance to win a Thanksgiving turkey for only a $15 entry fee.
Terry Waring and Theresa Medeiros will decide which three frames you have to roll a strike in the first game (two frames are selected in games two and three). If you strike in those frames, you win a turkey. Thirty birds will be awarded.
The mini-turkey shoot is always a 9-pin no-tap for men and women during the afternoon. You can win a bird and put a few bucks in your pocket, as you could place in the high-game pot and total series. It’s a fun tourney.
Shooting stars – Bill Simpson rolled his first 600 series this year in the Commercial Classic with a 605. ... The Monday Merchants had Roy Browning with a 246/550 and Hugh Gary with a 654. ... The Bellevue Seniors saw Dick Miller rolling a 652. ... The Friday Night Merchants had Chris Elias with a super 709. ... The Guys & Dolls on Tuesday had Mark Heffner with a 660.
Crazy Holiday Doubles coming up – The Merced/Atwater Women’s 500 Club will host its yearly Crazy Holiday Doubles on Dec. 4 at Bellevue Bowl at 1 p.m. It’s three fun and crazy games. The first game is regular bowling except the 3-6-9 frames will receive strikes. The second game will be a 9-pin no-tap, and the third game is an 8-pin no-tap.
The tournament is open to current USBC members. You do not have to be a 500 Club member to bowl. This tourney will not be certified by USBC. Your entering averages will be the highest of your 2015-16 book; or, if none, then your current average of 21 games or more. Entry fee is $22 per bowler.
The club asks that you bring holiday treats (finger foods) to share with everyone. Entries close Dec. 3. Forms are available at Bellevue Bowl.
USBC women’s series record broken – Liz Kuhlkin broke in a new Hammer Scandal Pearl ball and broke a record in the process. Kuhlkin rolled in the Kim Brown Memorial league on Oct. 17 at Towne Bowling Academy in Schenectady, N.Y.
Back-to-back 300 games and a 290 later, she had an 890 series, breaking the USBC record for women’s high series. The right-hander, who won the PWBA Topeka Open in 2015, left the 8-pin on her first ball in the third game but came back to shoot 11 consecutive strikes for a 290.
The Hammer ball she used had just been released, and Kuhlkin proved its worth.
BVL tournament – I should have results from the annual BVL men’s, women’s and youth boys and girls tournament in next week’s column, according to Tom Brewer, our association president.
Don Surdich: 209-777-1111, desurdich@aol.com
SCORING LEADERS: Laura Ruell 180, Tom Ragsdale 172, Ernie Pinheiro 180, Micah Newman 192, Tom McBride 242, Rod Hoofard 180, Niki Abernathy 173, Nathan Flanagan 256, Dave Souza 241, Bill Dills 199, Eric Berlier 202, Andre Brice 186, Chuck Phares 182, Bob Jeppesen 202, Kevin Heil 255, Jim Rowton 197, Val Penmen 171, Marie Herrera 202, Kay Koehn 177, Rikki Cascia 212, Ron Labuga 194, Cindy Souza 173.
SERIES LEADERS: Julie Flowers 504, Roy Browning 550, Bill Dills 566, Stephanie Thompson 576, Kevin Decker 579, Mike Danel 596, Doug Laidlaw 632, Jamie Shank 636, Dick Miller 652, Hugh Gary 654, Mark Heffner 660, Mike Coe 675.
