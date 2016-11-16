Hemsley, Kell lead SDSU to easy bounce back win vs Hawks

Jeremy Hemsley scored 23 points and Trey Kell added 19 for San Diego State, which rebounded from a 21-point loss at No. 14 Gonzaga two nights earlier to beat San Diego Christian 81-58 on Wednesday night.
Zylan Cheatham and Dakarai Allen scored 15 points each for the Aztecs (2-1), who improved to 7-0 against the Hawks.
This was an exhibition for San Diego Christian, an NAIA team from suburban Santee. Isaiah Milan scored 19 for the Hawks and Luis Salgado had 12.
After getting embarrassed at Gonzaga, San Diego State jumped to a 14-2 lead against the Hawks. Hemsley scored seven points in the opening run, including a 3-pointer and a dunk on an alley-oop pass from Kell.
The Aztecs led by three with six minutes left before going on a 15-4 run to close the half for a 37-23 lead. Kell had a 3-pointer and Hemsley had two buckets.
BIG PICTURE
San Diego Christian: This was the first game for the Hawks since their bus was involved in a fatal accident early Sunday while the team was returning from a game at Cal State Bakersfield. The bus was hit from behind by a Jetta that caught fire, with the blaze spreading to the bus. The bus driver and all passengers evacuated safely. The driver of the Jetta was pronounced dead at the scene. The Hawks were picked up by another bus and arrived on campus at 5:30 a.m.
San Diego State: The Aztecs were once again without 6-foot-10 forward Malik Pope, who has a knee injury, Ben Perez (back), and two other injured players. Matt Shrigley (ankle) could have played in an emergency. Guard Emmanuel Wilson, who made the team last season through open tryouts, made his season debut. Allen shook off a leg injury and returned in the second half. When he went out, the Aztecs had only five healthy scholarship players.
UP NEXT
San Diego Christian plays at Chapman on Saturday.
San Diego State plays California in Sacramento on Monday night.
