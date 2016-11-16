Montana State beats Rocky Mountain 93-76

Tyler Hall scored 16 points and Montana State defeated Rocky Mountain 93-76 on Wednesday night.
Hall was one of six Bobcats in double figures including Benson Osayande, Quinton Everett and Zach Green with 12 apiece and Harald Frey and Joe Mvuezolo Jr. with 11 each.
Rocky Mountain led for over 10 minutes of the first half. Everett put the Bobcats ahead for good at 31-30 with 7:17 left in the half and Mvuezolo scored seven of Montana State's final nine points of the half in taking a 49-36 lead. The lead remained in double figures, reaching 23 points late.
Riley Bradshaw led the NAIA Bears with 20 points with Chard Kananen adding 17. Rocky Mountain counted the game as an exhibition.
The Bobcats shot 57.4 percent from the field, making 10 3-pointers with the Bears sinking 11 from the arc.
Montana State is 2-1 for the first time since the 2011-12 season and 23-0 all-time against Rocky Mountain.
