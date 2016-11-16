Buhach Colony volleyball defeats Alhambra 3-0

Buhach Colony senior Emma Seifert (9) tips the ball over the net during a CIF State NorCal Playoff game against Alhambra at Buhach Colony High School in Atwater, Calif., on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016. The Thunder beat the Bulldogs 3-0.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Buhach Colony head coach Andy Hill high-fives his team prior to a CIF State NorCal Playoff game against Alhambra at Buhach Colony High School in Atwater, Calif., on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016. The Thunder beat the Bulldogs 3-0.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Buhach Colony sophomore Cameron Gray (13) hits the ball during a CIF State NorCal Playoff game against Alhambra at Buhach Colony High School in Atwater, Calif., on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016. The Thunder beat the Bulldogs 3-0.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Buhach Colony senior Jenny Zaragoza (3) jumps in the air with teammate freshman Miranda Baptista (4) while celebrating a lead over Alhambra during a timeout of a CIF State NorCal Playoff game at Buhach Colony High School in Atwater, Calif., on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016. The Thunder beat the Bulldogs 3-0.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Buhach Colony senior Mckenzie Powell (14) dives to hit the ball during a CIF State NorCal Playoff game against Alhambra at Buhach Colony High School in Atwater, Calif., on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016. The Thunder beat the Bulldogs 3-0.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Buhach Colony freshman Miranda Baptista (4) blocks a spike during a CIF State NorCal Playoff game against Alhambra at Buhach Colony High School in Atwater, Calif., on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016. The Thunder beat the Bulldogs 3-0.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Buhach Colony senior Jessica Pinasco (1) hits the ball during a CIF State NorCal Playoff game against Alhambra at Buhach Colony High School in Atwater, Calif., on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016. The Thunder beat the Bulldogs 3-0.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Buhach Colony sophomore Cameron Gray (13) hits the ball over the net during a CIF State NorCal Playoff game against Alhambra at Buhach Colony High School in Atwater, Calif., on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016. The Thunder beat the Bulldogs 3-0.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Alhambra senior Maddie Gray (27) sets the ball during a CIF State NorCal Playoff game against Buhach Colony at Buhach Colony High School in Atwater, Calif., on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016. The Thunder beat the Bulldogs 3-0.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Buhach Colony senior Emma Seifert (9) dives to hit the ball during a CIF State NorCal Playoff game against Alhambra at Buhach Colony High School in Atwater, Calif., on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016. The Thunder beat the Bulldogs 3-0.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Alhambra junior Gabby Chase (88) hits the ball during a CIF State NorCal Playoff game against Buhach Colony at Buhach Colony High School in Atwater, Calif., on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016. The Thunder beat the Bulldogs 3-0.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Buhach Colony senior Jessica Pinasco (1) spikes the ball during a CIF State NorCal Playoff game against Alhambra at Buhach Colony High School in Atwater, Calif., on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016. The Thunder beat the Bulldogs 3-0.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Alhambra junior Rachel Gray (22) hits the ball during a CIF State NorCal Playoff game against Buhach Colony at Buhach Colony High School in Atwater, Calif., on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016. The Thunder beat the Bulldogs 3-0.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Buhach Colony sophomore Cameron Gray (13) jumps to hit the ball during a CIF State NorCal Playoff game against Alhambra at Buhach Colony High School in Atwater, Calif., on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016. The Thunder beat the Bulldogs 3-0.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Alhambra junior Erin Silva (24) hits the ball during a CIF State NorCal Playoff game against Buhach Colony at Buhach Colony High School in Atwater, Calif., on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016. The Thunder beat the Bulldogs 3-0.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Buhach Colony senior Mckenzie Powell (14) hit the ball during a CIF State NorCal Playoff game against Alhambra at Buhach Colony High School in Atwater, Calif., on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016. The Thunder beat the Bulldogs 3-0.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Buhach Colony sophomore Morgan Johnson (12) gets ready for a serve during a CIF State NorCal Playoff game against Alhambra at Buhach Colony High School in Atwater, Calif., on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016. The Thunder beat the Bulldogs 3-0.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Buhach Colony sophomore Cameron Gray (13) serves during a CIF State NorCal Playoff game against Alhambra at Buhach Colony High School in Atwater, Calif., on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016. The Thunder beat the Bulldogs 3-0.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Buhach Colony freshman Miranda Baptista (4) jumps to hit the ball during a CIF State NorCal Playoff game against Alhambra at Buhach Colony High School in Atwater, Calif., on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016. The Thunder beat the Bulldogs 3-0.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Buhach Colony senior Jessica Pinasco (1) celebrates with teammates following a 3-0 win over Alhambra during a CIF State NorCal Playoff game against Alhambra at Buhach Colony High School in Atwater, Calif., on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com