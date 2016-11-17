Panthers' Benjamin injuries shoulder, questionable to return

Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin has been taken to the locker room with an apparent left shoulder injury and is questionable to return.
Benjamin was injured early in the second quarter of Carolina's game against the New Orleans Saints on Thursday night.
Trainers were rubbing Benjamin's left shoulder after he was tackled awkwardly following a 19-yard reception from Cam Newton.
Benjamin entered the game second on the team with 43 receptions for 627 yards and four touchdowns. He missed all of last season with a torn ACL in his knee.
