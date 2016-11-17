Tucker scores 24 point; Portland St. beats George Fox 113-81

Braxton Tucker had 24 points and 10 rebounds as Portland State won its home opener with a 113-81 rout over Division III member George Fox on Thursday night.
The Vikings (1-2) bounced back from a 106-100 double-overtime loss at Cal State Fullerton on Sunday. Tucker, who missed last season with a knee injury, shot 8 of 10 from the floor and has been the leading scorer in the Vikings three games.
Calaen Robinson scored 23 points for Portland State, which shot 66 percent on 38 of 58 field goals. Brandon Hollins added 18 points and De'Sean Parsons 14. Bryce Canda grabbed 10 boards and finished with four points.
Jj Lacey had 13 points to lead George Fox in its season opener. Dylan Hamlett and Johnathan Doutt scored 12 points apiece.
The Vikings never trailed, and had a double-digit lead with about three minutes remaining in the first half.
