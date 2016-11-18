Jose Mourinho resumes rivalry with Arsene Wenger

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho will resume his rivalry with Arsene Wenger on Saturday wondering why he doesn't command the same respect as the Arsenal coach, despite a record of winning trophies everywhere he has managed.
Mourinho and Wenger have each won three Premier League titles, with Mourinho's most recent coming in 2015 in his second stint with Chelsea. Wenger hasn't won the league with Arsenal since 2004.
Speaking ahead of United's match against Arsenal at Old Trafford, Mourinho says "in periods where our (teams') results are not the best, I think Mr. Wenger has that respect. I don't think I have."
Mourinho hasn't lost in 13 competitive meetings with Wenger.
The two coaches have repeatedly clashed, either on the touchline or via barbs in news conferences.
Comments