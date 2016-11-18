Kimberly overcomes slow start, beats Franklin for D1 crown

When the Kimberly football team brings three straight WIAA titles and a 55-game winning streak into a Division 1 championship game, it's not surprising to see a squad open up with a stagnant offense and a slew of turnovers.
It was shocking to see that jittery unit be Kimberly, though.
Danny Vanden Boom threw for two touchdowns and D.J. Stewart rushed for two more as the Papermakers overcame their disastrous start by scoring 29 unanswered second-half points to defeat Franklin 29-14 and claim another gold ball on Friday.
The Papermakers (14-0) completed a fourth straight undefeated season, earning their third straight Division 1 crown after winning the Division 2 title in 2013. Kimberly's 56-game winning streak is the longest in the nation among high school teams.
"It's really unreal," Vanden Boom said. "It's really, really special and I hope someday I can look back on it and really appreciate it all."
It wasn't easy for the Papermakers, who went three-and-out on their first drive before turning the ball over three straight times as Franklin (12-2) built a 14-0 lead. Kimberly forced a fumble at its own 3-yard line after one turnover to keep the deficit from being worse.
The Papermakers roared back in the second half behind Vanden Boom and Stewart, who entered the game with 1,749 yards rushing but was bottled up until breaking off a 43-yarder to give Kimberly the lead early in the fourth quarter. The junior added a 24-yard TD run with 3:19 to go.
"He's a home-run hitter," Kimberly coach Steve Jones said. "You know something's going to pop sooner than later. You've just got to trust that, and he came through when we needed him."
The Papermakers intercepted three passes and forced a fumble in the second half, setting up two of their scoring drives.
"If you would have told me that we would have done what we did this year, I would have told you you're a little bit crazy. To have really the top program in the state's backs against the wall," Franklin coach Louis Brown said. "Obviously, they made some great adjustments in the second half and we turned the ball over a little bit and it didn't bounce that well for us in the second half."
