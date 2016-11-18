Ojo has double-double as Florida State defeats Winthrop

Michael Ojo recorded the first double-double of his career — 13 points and 10 rebounds — as Florida State defeated Winthrop 100-86 on Friday.
The 7-foot-1 senior center missed last season due to a knee injury. He surpassed his career high in scoring of 10 in the first half with 11 points as seven came from the line.
Dwayne Bacon led the Seminoles (3-0) with 15 points while Jonathan Isaac and Christ Koumadje added 14 apiece. Junior college transfer Braian Angola-Rodas scored 11.
It is only the fifth time in a regular-season game in coach Leonard Hamilton's 15 seasons that the Seminoles have scored in triple figures. The last time was a 109-62 victory over Nicholls State in last year's opener.
Xavier Cooks led Winthrop (2-1) with 23 points while Bjorn Broman added 16 and Roderick Perkins 11.
Florida State took control midway through the first half with a 10-0 run and 31-19 lead keyed by a pair of Isaac 3-pointers and two dunks by Koumadje.
Winthrop steadily whittled down the lead and got within 58-54 five minutes into the second half on a Fisher free throw before FSU went on a 9-0 run.
BIG PICTURE
Winthrop: Non-conference road games have been difficult for the Eagles. They have dropped 20 of their last 27 and 36 of their last 54 overall road games.
Florida State: The Seminoles showed off their depth as 11 players played within first 10 minutes with eight scoring. Ojo and Koumadje played a combined 12 minutes in Tuesday's 21-point win over Iona but played 30 on Friday.
UP NEXT
Winthrop: The Eagles conclude a three-game road trip on Monday against Illinois. It is the fourth time in the past five years they are facing a Big Ten team.
Florida State: The Seminoles host Detroit Mercy on Sunday. This marks the first time since 1994 that they are facing the Titans.
