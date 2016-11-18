Jenkins scores 14 to lead VCU past Binghamton, 81-42

De'Riante Jenkins scored 14 points off the bench as Virginia Commonwealth came one long-distance jumper away from doubling up Binghamton, knocking off the Bearcats 81-42 Friday night in a Battle 4 Atlantis tournament game.
VCU grabbed the lead, 8-6, when Jenkins fed JeQuan Lewis for a 3-pointer with 13:08 left in the first half to spark a 15-0 run and a 20-6 lead with 6:19 to play.
VCU (3-0) now heads to Paradise Island, Bahamas, where they are scheduled to face Baylor Nov. 23.
The Rams shot 56.4 percent in their first meeting with Binghamton, knocking down 31 of 55 shots from the field, including 11 of 20 from distance. VCU shot 61 percent in the second half. Lewis finished with 12 points by hitting 4 of 5 from beyond the arc.
Fard Muhammad led Binghamton with 10 points.
